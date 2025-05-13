Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,469 shares during the quarter. Berry accounts for 2.4% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.63% of Berry worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRY. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Berry by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

