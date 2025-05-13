Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Decreased by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats makes up 1.8% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
