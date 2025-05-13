Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Position Lessened by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Ichor accounts for 2.9% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ichor by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $628.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

