Meridiem Capital Partners LP Invests $41.24 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,241,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $456.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.81 and a 200 day moving average of $458.36.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

