Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. FitLife Brands makes up about 1.2% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FitLife Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
FitLife Brands Stock Down 1.9%
NASDAQ FTLF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
