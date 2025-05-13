Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.4% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 77,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AVB opened at $208.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $217.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.57.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

