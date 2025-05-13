15,382 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Purchased by Mink Brook Asset Management LLC

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up about 0.0% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.