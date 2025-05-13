Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Position Lessened by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises 5.7% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $6,737,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $986.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $76.00 target price on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.