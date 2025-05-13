278,677 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Meridiem Capital Partners LP

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,000. Global Payments accounts for 2.7% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.