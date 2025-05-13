Meridiem Capital Partners LP Invests $11.99 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Entegris by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66,855.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 490,047 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137,046 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

