Meridiem Capital Partners LP Takes $16.35 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,000. Western Union makes up 1.4% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

