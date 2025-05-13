Meridiem Capital Partners LP Invests $4.55 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

