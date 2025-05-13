Meridiem Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,321 shares of company stock worth $2,142,452 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4%

Encompass Health stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $118.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

