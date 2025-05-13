Meridiem Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 17,153 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $709.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

