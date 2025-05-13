JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

JSB Financial Price Performance

JFWV opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. JSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20. JSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.