Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Releases Earnings Results

Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Stephan stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.08. Stephan has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

The Stephan Co engages in the distribution of barber, beauty, and personal care products. It offers liquid shave creams and cleaners, and grooming and haircare products under the Campbell’s, Latherking, Stephan, BarberMate, Stix Fix, and SuperCut brands. The company sells third party and proprietary branded products directly to barbershops and other barber distributors, as well as through online.

