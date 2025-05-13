Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Releases Earnings Results

Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Stephan Price Performance
Shares of Stephan stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.08. Stephan has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
Stephan Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stephan
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Underrated Stocks Quietly Delivering Big Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why DraftKings Share Price Could Soar to Multi-Year Highs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.