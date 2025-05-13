Merewether Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,928 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 6.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.43% of Targa Resources worth $167,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.1%

TRGP opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.