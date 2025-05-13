Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,419,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,627,000. Entergy makes up 4.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

