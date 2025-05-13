Meridiem Capital Partners LP Invests $7.16 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total transaction of $598,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,959,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $296.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

