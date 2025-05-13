LayerZero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $326.56 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $326.56 million and $79.84 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.89281858 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $87,732,033.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

