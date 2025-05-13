NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.750-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NRG Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.