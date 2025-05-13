Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.63 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $67.52 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,416,394 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

