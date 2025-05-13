Qubic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.48 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $174.30 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,324.07 or 0.99724288 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,731.11 or 0.99151982 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 143,333,516,446,328 coins and its circulating supply is 117,309,893,238,683 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 143,333,516,446,328 with 117,309,893,238,683 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000144 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,017,329.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

