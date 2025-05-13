AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
AGC Price Performance
AGC stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.43. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.36.
AGC Company Profile
