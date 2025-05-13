AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

AGC stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.43. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

