Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 177,553 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 177,553 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises about 2.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Antero Resources worth $63,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,711,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,020,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

