Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $51,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.