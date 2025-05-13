11,003 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Meketa Capital LLC

Meketa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Sempra accounts for approximately 2.2% of Meketa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. The trade was a 19.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

