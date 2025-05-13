Meketa Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 47,347 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 5.4% of Meketa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.