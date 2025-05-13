Meketa Capital LLC Invests $494,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meketa Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.1% of Meketa Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LNG opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

