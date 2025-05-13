Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,702 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.0%

CHD stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

