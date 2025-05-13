Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $47.39 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,289,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,389,000. NiSource makes up about 1.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

