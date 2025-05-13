Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,157 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 69,623 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,322,000 after buying an additional 235,069 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,445,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 102,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.