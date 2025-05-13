Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 6.7% increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $471.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
