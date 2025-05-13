NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.4% per year over the last three years.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.