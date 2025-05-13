PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.