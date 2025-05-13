UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 4.7% increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 173.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UMH opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.