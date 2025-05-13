TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

TASK opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.06 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter worth $182,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TaskUs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 125.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 988.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

