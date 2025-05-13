Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 2nd

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.3% annually over the last three years.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

