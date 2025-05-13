Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (GLADZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
GLADZ opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.
About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
