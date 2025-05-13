Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (MTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 288.3% increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MTU opened at GBX 104.33 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.48. The company has a market capitalization of £173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.50).

Insider Transactions at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Barbara Powley bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,541.50). Also, insider Yuuichiro Nakajima purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350 ($7,048.75). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

