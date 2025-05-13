Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.9%

PAG opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.