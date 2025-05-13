Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $80.10

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
