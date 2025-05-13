Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,472 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Globant by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 92,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Globant stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

