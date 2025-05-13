Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.93% of Ryan Specialty worth $155,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 351,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 344,990.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

