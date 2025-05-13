Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

