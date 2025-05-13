Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

