Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $141.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.14.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.