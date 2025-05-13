Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.
Several research firms have commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on PRTA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Prothena Stock Up 2.4%
PRTA stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prothena
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.