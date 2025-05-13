Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

Several research firms have commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

