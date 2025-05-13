LMR Partners LLP Purchases 99,472 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,472 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Vestis worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vestis by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vestis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vestis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

