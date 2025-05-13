Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,356,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

