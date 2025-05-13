Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,356,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 5.5%
Shares of CSX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.